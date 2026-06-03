Termites EAT bundles of Rs 100, Rs 500 notes found in Kolkata college room, police probe on

Bundles of currency notes discovered inside Surendranath College’s union room were found to have been damaged by termites, prompting a police investigation.

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Termites EAT bundles of Rs 100, Rs 500 notes found in Kolkata college room, police probe on | Image: X

Kolkata: Students and officials of Kolkata’s Surendranath College were left stunned after two suitcases full of currency notes were recovered from a college union room during a cleanliness drive on Tuesday. Adding to the surprise was that the bundles of currency notes were of no use as they were eaten by termites. The discovery has triggered a police investigation and political controversy.

Bundles Of Rs 100 And Rs 500 Notes Found In Severely Deteriorated Condition

The cash, which was found in a severely deteriorated condition, comprised mostly Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes. As per claims, the amount could be worth over Rs 1 crore. The discovery raises questions about who stored such money inside the college premises.

The two suitcases were found during a cleanliness exercise carried out at the college after civic authorities’ instruction to educational institutions to clean their campuses before monsoon. Workers entered the union room and discovered suitcases kept inside an almirah.

A senior officer of Muchipara Police Station said that both the suitcases were opened in the presence of college authorities. The currency notes were damaged by termites.

“The notes appeared to be old and in a severely deteriorated condition,” a senior officer of Muchipara Police Station “said.

After receiving the call, a police team reached the college and seized the suitcases.

“At this stage, we are trying to ascertain the exact amount of money recovered and how long the suitcases had been lying there. We are also examining who had access to the room and how the cash came to be stored there,” the officer said.

Police Probe On…

According to police, the source of the money is yet to be established. A police team is trying to identify persons who kept the cash inside the room.

Incident Quickly Snowballed Into A Political Row

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh alleged that it was corruption money, demanding a thorough investigation into the recovery. He asked how a large amount of cash could remain inside a college union room.

The BJP also blamed

The BJP also blamed the leader of the TMC student wing. Authorities started checking all lockers as part of the ongoing examination.

However, the college authorities have not issued any official statement over the recovery.

Police investigation into the matter is underway.