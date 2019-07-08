New Delhi: A meeting was called by the Director-General of Police (DGP) on Sunday to take stock of arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra.

DGP OP Singh directed the officials to be vigilant and deal with crime strictly, especially crime against women, to ensure peaceful and successful completion of Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from July 17.

“We have planned to deploy around 8ooo personnel, we will also use drones and helicopters for surveillance. Keeping in mind terrorist activities, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) with snipers will be deployed,” said Singh on the Kanwar Yatra preparations.

Police didn’t deny the possibility of terror activities stating last year’s experience.

“Last year we had arrested terrorists from four places so the possibility cannot be denied. There have been cases where vehicles have been used to run over people at crowded places. Our attention will be on criminals and anti-social elements,” said Singh.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that DJs will be allowed during ‘Kanwar Yatra’ if they will play bhajan instead of filmy songs.

“DJs will not be banned during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed,” read an official statement from CMO’s office.

The Kavan Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters from River Ganga.

(With ANI Inputs)