Terror alert: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in J&K’s Kishtwar amid Delhi red alert; know key details

Terror alert: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in J&Ks Kishtwar amid Delhi red alert; know key details

The successful encounter by the Indian Army’s ‘Trashi-I’ operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on Sunday, i.e., February 22. The incident happened in the Kishtwar district’s Passerkut in the Chatroo belt.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

