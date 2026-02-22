Terror alert: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in J&K’s Kishtwar amid Delhi red alert; know key details

  • Home
  • Terror alert: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in J&Ks Kishtwar amid Delhi red alert; know key details

Published date india.com Published: February 22, 2026 3:53 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
The successful encounter by the Indian Army’s ‘Trashi-I’ operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on Sunday, i.e., February 22. The incident happened in the Kishtwar district’s Passerkut in the Chatroo belt.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

