New Delhi: An alert has been issued to Delhi Police on Tuesday (July 20), raising a warning of a major terror activity that can be executed in the national capital with the help of drones. Terrorists and anti-social elements can execute this before 15th August on Independence Day, news agency ANI quoted sources.

The terror warning has been issued in light of the recent drone attack at the Indian Air force base at Srinagar airport, the first of its kind in the country. According to an ABP news report, a group of terrorists have been conspiring 'Operation Jihad' in the national capital.

Besides, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh arrested a total of five terrorists linked with Al Qaeda from Lucknow and recovered suspicious material from the house they were hiding in. The ATS in Lucknow had received an intel report about a major terror strike plan

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava has already conducted a city-wide patrolling visiting the borders and Red Fort area in the capital to check the security arrangements. The Delhi Police Commission, along with senior officers inspected arrangements at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders besides the Red Fort and Parliament vicinities, a statement read.

Special training has also been imparted on the Delhi Police and other security forces in the national capital to deal with UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks, including soft kill and hard kill training.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force has launched a special drone control room and doubled the number of anti-drone systems at the Red Fort before Independence Day.