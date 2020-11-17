New Delhi: The special of Delhi police has arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from the Sarai Kale Khan area of the national capital on Monday. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Air Quality Improves to 'Poor', Bringing Relief After Weeks
They have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf. Also Read - Delhi's COVID Surge Worst in The World; Centre Readies Fight Plan, Directs Airlifting of 75 Doctors & 250 Paramedics
The officials have recovered 2 semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.