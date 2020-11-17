New Delhi: The special of Delhi police has arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from the Sarai Kale Khan area of the national capital on Monday. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Air Quality Improves to 'Poor', Bringing Relief After Weeks

They have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf.

Two suspected militants, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested last night. Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges recovered from their possession: Delhi Police Special Cell
— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

The officials have recovered 2 semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.