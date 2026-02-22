Home

News

Terror Attack In India: 8 arrested for plotting attack, Pakistan and Bangladesh links surface

Terror Attack In India: 8 arrested for plotting attack, Pakistan and Bangladesh links surface

The Delhi Police has busted a major terror module with links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Bangladesh-based extremist organisations. As many as 8 people have been arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Terror Attack In India: 8 arrested for plotting attack, Pakistan and Bangladesh links surface

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi Police have busted a terror module which has links to Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence and extremist organisations that operate from Bangladesh. Cops have arrested as many as eight suspects from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the group was mulling a major terrorist strike, probably explosions, in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.