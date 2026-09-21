Major Terror Plot Thwarted: Attempt to target security forces foiled after IED found by roadside in J&K’s Shopian

According to the information available, security forces were conducting a search operation in the Avneera area when they spotted a suspicious object lying by the roadside.

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New Delhi: Security was tightened in the Avneera area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district after a suspicious object was spotted by the roadside during a search operation. After the examination, it was identified as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). As per the officials, a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and safely defused the device.

No damage or casualties were reported during the operation.

As per the information available, security forces were conducting a search operation in the Avneera area when the suspicious object was spotted by the roadside. The security forces immediately secured the area and took it under their control. In view of the potential threat, movement of people in the surrounding area was restricted, and the entire area was cordoned off.

IED Safely Defused

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot after the incident. In the presence of police and other security personnel, experts assessed the situation and safely defused the IED. Officials said that special precautions were taken throughout the operation to ensure that no harm was caused to civilians or nearby property.

A senior police officer confirmed the recovery and subsequent disposal of the IED. According to the officer, further investigation into the matter has been initiated. Following the recovery in Avneera, security agencies remain on high alert in the area. The police investigation is currently underway, and efforts are being made to uncover further details related to the case.

NIA court rejects joint bail plea of 3 accused in 2022 Jammu terror attack case

A special court has rejected a joint bail application of three accused arrested in a case related to an April 2022 terror attack near here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Samba, citing the gravity of the offences and the material on record.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and several security personnel were injured in the attack on their vehicle in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu on the intervening night of April 21 and 22, 2022.

The two attackers, identified as Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, were subsequently killed in retaliatory action and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from them.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case.

Rejecting the bail applications of the arrested accused — Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay and Mohd Ishaq Chopan, all residents of south Kashmir — Special Judge, NIA court, Prem Sagar, observed on September 17 that there was sufficient evidence to presume that the accusations against the accused were prima facie true.