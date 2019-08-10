New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday sent terror funding case involved former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer to NIA custody till August 14.

The terror funding accused was produced before a duty magistrate at the Delhi Court this morning after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, in connection with terror-funding activities in Kashmir.

The former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir was also called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this week in the case, where it was alleged that Kashmiri separatists received funds from Pakistan, including LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

However, the ED was unsatisfied with his responses to the terror funding case. As a result, he was placed under arrest with the NIA.

Rashid Engineer was previously called for questioning regarding the case in Delhi in 2017.

Meanwhile, several prominent leaders including three former chief ministers National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, vice-president Omar Abdullah, and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained after the abrogation of Article 370.

Moreover, PDP youth wing leader Waheed-ur-Rehman was also booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) fearing “security threat”.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on Monday. The state has now been bifurcated as a union territory into Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.