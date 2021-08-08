Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. As per the reports, the agency sleuths along with the CRPF are carrying out searches in at least 40 locations across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian and other districts of the Union Territory.Also Read - NIA Raids 7 Locations in Bengaluru in Police Station Attack Case

The source said that searches are being held at the premises of Gul Mohd War, a resident of Manigam Ganderbal, who is the district head of banned terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI); Abdul Hamid Bhat, a resident of Gamchipora Batweena; Zahoor Ahmad Reshi, JEI member and former teacher now running a shop at Safapora; and the premises of Mehrajdin Reshi in Safapora. Reshi is a former terrorist and now runs a shop.

The raids come days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department, for allegedly working as overground workers for terrorist organisations. The 11 employees, who have been dismissed, are from the Jammu Kashmir Police, the education, agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

In recent days, the NIA has carried out searches at different locations in two separate cases and also arrested a few people. During the raid, the NIA had recovered digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, plastic face masks used during stone-pelting and handwritten jihadi material.