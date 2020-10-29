New Delhi: India’s counter-terrorist task force National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted another set of raids at nine locations in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and Delhi in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to “secessionist and separatist activities” in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - President Signs Ordinance to Set up Committee to Monitor Air Pollution; AQI Deteriorates to 'Severe' in Many Areas in Delhi

According to reports, the searches were conducted in 6 NGOs and various trusts including Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims (JKVoV). Also Read - All Private & Govt Schools in Delhi to Remain Shut Until Next Order, Announces Sisodia

“6 NGOs and trusts where NIA is conducting raids across nine locations in Delhi and Srinagar are Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims (JKVoV),” news agency ANI reported. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Dhaka From Nov 5 | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule Here

This came a day after the agency searched 10 locations in the Valley and one in Bangalore. Several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized, the National Investigation Agency had said in a statement.

Those whose premises were searched include Khurram Parvez (coordinator of the J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bangalore-based associate Swati Sheshadri as well as Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP).

About the Case

The case was registered on October 8 under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA on receiving “credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions” and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

Officials said the NIA team was assisted by local police and paramilitary forces when it searched the office of the trust located in the premises of a prominent English daily in Srinagar. At least three other NGOs founded in 2000 were raided by the NIA for alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

According to the NIA, these NGOs were receiving money from undisclosed donors which was being used for funding terror activities, they added.

(With agency inputs)