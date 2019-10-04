New Delhi: In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court on Friday filed Supplementary Charge Sheet against KLF chief Yasin Malik and others in the 2017 terror funding case. Separatist leaders Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat have also been named as accused in the charge sheet by the NIA.

Separatist Yasin Malik produced in a Delhi Court in connection with the terror funding case of 2017. pic.twitter.com/UZ1rCwBPUL — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

“Former J&K MLA Rashid Engineer has also been named in the charge sheet,” special public prosecutor Sidharth Luthra told PTI.

After taking cognizance of the matter, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal extended the judicial custody of Malik and others till October 23. The proceedings took place in camera.

The move came after Malik was produced in a Delhi Court in connection with the terror funding case as the NIA said that fresh materials have has surfaced in the form of social media evidence, call records, oral and documentary evidence.

“New material shows the relationship of the persons charge-sheeted with the cross border accused Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salhauddin,” the NIA said in the charge sheet.

According to NIA officials, fresh material has surfaced in the form of social media evidence, call records, oral and documentary evidence. New material shows the relationship of the persons charge-sheeted with the cross border accused Hafiz Saeed & Syed Salhauddin. https://t.co/xjxgiPwhup — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Prior to this, the first charge sheet was filed in January last year in which 12 people were named for funnelling funds for terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is enough evidence against the separatist leaders, including Malik, to show they were instrumental in triggering violent agitations in the Kashmir Valley in 2017 by issuing protest calendars”, sources had told ANI earlier.

While Malik is accused of being engaged in inciting secessionism and funnelling of funds for fomenting terrorism in J-K, Shabir Shah is accused of receiving Rs 10 lakh from hawala operator Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, a co-accused in the case. Rashid is the first political leader who was named and arrested in the case.