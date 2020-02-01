New Delhi: A 30-year-old man from a village in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday decapitated his wife walked with her severed head in his hand for nearly one and a half kilometres before reaching the police station. Strangely, he did not just stop that but started singing the national anthem and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as the police tried to take the decapitated head off his hands.

He was arrested shortly after.

According to police reports, the man, identified as Akhilesh Rawat from UP’s Bahadurpur village, walked for more than a kilometre towards Jahangirabad police station when the cops arrested him near Kadirpur village.

Rawat was married for two years to his wife Rajani and had a daughter who had died due to an illness. Earlier this afternoon, Rawat allegedly had a quarrel with his wife. Amidst anger and rage, he dragged her out of the house and murdered her using a sharp weapon. He then walked till the police station where he was arrested.

The incident has caused immense fear and terror in the area. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.