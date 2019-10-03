New Delhi: The Delhi police sounded an alert late on Wednesday following an intelligence input about some Kashmiri insurgents who have reached the city to carry out terror strikes during the festival season, according to reports.

Raids were conducted at nine locations in the city on Wednesday night, a TOI report said. At least two suspects were detained. It is being apprehended that Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group with has been threatening to take retaliatory action following the abrogation of Article 370, has managed to send a group of fidayeen to the city last week.

This is the latest in a series of warning being sounded by the security agencies. A few days ago a foreign intelligence agency intercepted communications between a JeM operative and his handler, according to which the JeM was planning to launch a terror strike in India in September. A total of 30 cities, including Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Kanpur as well as Lucknow were put on high alert. Pm Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval were possible targets.

The United States has also expressed a possibility of a terror attack on India by Pakistani terrorists. Many countries are concerned that Pakistani terrorists might launch attacks in India in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 which offered special status to the erstwhile state, Randall Shriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, has recently said.