New Delhi: Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday said terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like pandemic impacts all humanity. Also Read - 'Situation in Ladakh Most Serious After 1962 Conflict': EAM Jaishankar on Border Dispute With China

“Global responses to terrorism and pandemic have tended to emerge only when there has been sufficient disruptions,” the minister said, speaking at the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture. Also Read - 'No Doubt Buddha Was Born in Nepal': India Clarifies After Nepal Objects to Jaishankar's Remarks

The minister said India remains global in its outlook even more so after the pandemic. Also Read - India Says it Has Been a 'Victim Cross-border Terrorism' After China Raises Kashmir at UNSC Debate