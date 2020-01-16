New Delhi: Lauding the United States in Raisina Dialogue 2020 for its war on terrorism, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that terrorism can be wiped out only in the way the US dealt with it after 9/11. “They said let’s fo on a spree on the global war on terror. To do that, you have to isolate the terrorists and anybody who is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task,” the CDS said delivering his address in Raisina Dialogue 2020.

“If we think the war on terrorism is going to end, we are wrong. As long as there are states which sponsor terrorism, we will have to live with menace; we need to take the bull by its horns,” the CDS said recommending steps of isolation. Blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force is a good measure, said Rawat.

“Terrorism is here to stay so long as there are going to be states that are going to sponsor terrorism, use terrorists as proxies, make weapons available to them, make funding for them. Then we can’t control terrorism,” he said.

Emphasising the need of bringing everyone to the mainstream, the CDS said, “You (Afghanistan) have to come to a peace deal with anyone, including the Taliban. They (Taliban) need to understand that have to come to the political mainstream.”

The fifth edition of Raisina Dialogue kicked off in New Delhi on Tuesday. The flagship conference, which is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, has been India’s contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.