3 soldiers injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir, firing in Kulgam reported

The attackers targeted a checkpoint team stationed near a bridge on the internal road leading from Mirpur below the highway.

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Terrorist attack in Kashmir (PTI)

Terrorist attack: At least three CRPF soldiers were injured in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Kulgam, South Kashmir. According to News18’s exclusive information, the attack occurred at a CRPF checkpoint near a bridge on an internal road leading from Mirpur below the highway. The attackers targeted the checkpoint team deployed there and suddenly opened fire on the security personnel.

The attackers arrived on a bike or some other vehicle, although their mode of arrival has not yet been confirmed. Three CRPF soldiers were injured in the attack. Two of them suffered minor injuries, while one was shot in the back. His condition is reported to be more serious than the other two, but he is currently out of danger. The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Additional security forces have been deployed to the area following the incident.

According to sources, Latif and two of his foreign terrorist associates are suspected to be behind the attack. However, the organization involved has not yet been officially confirmed. Security agencies suspect Lashkar-e-Taiba or its affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF), may be behind the attack. An investigation is currently underway to identify the attackers and trace their network.

How did the attack happen?

The incident occurred around 2:15 pm on Wednesday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir when unidentified assailants on motorcycles opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a checkpoint. The attackers fled the scene after the exchange of fire. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack. According to the CRPF, all three have been admitted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir’s forests will now be under digital surveillance

Monitoring the forests of Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be dependent on traditional patrols and paper records. The Forest Department is preparing to integrate its entire monitoring system with technology. This will include providing GPS devices to each beat guard and computers to range officers, along with expanding the availability of drones, tablets, cameras, and CCTV systems. Emphasis will also be placed on training employees in digital mapping.

This initiative comes at a time when, despite having 21,346.39 square kilometers of forest cover in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,150 square kilometers of forest area is in the degraded or severely degraded category. Forest fires, illegal logging, and increasing pressure on forest land remain major challenges to conservation.