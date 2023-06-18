Home

Terrorist CAM Basheer, Wanted In 2002 Mumbai Blasts Case, Held In Canada, Extradition To India Soon

Terrorist CAM Basheer, Wanted In 2002 Mumbai Blasts Case, Held In Canada, Extradition To India Soon

According to officials, Basheer operated from the Middle East for years and is also believed to have been associated with the Indian Mujahideen.

Mumbai: Chaneparambil Mohammad Basheer alias CAM Basheer, wanted in 2002-03 Mumbai blasts conspiracy case, has been arrested in Canada after over two decades.

According to reports, CAM Basheer, a dreaded terrorist and a prominent member of the now banned terrorist outfit SIMI or Students Islamic Movement of India, was arrested while trying to flee Canada following a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against him by Interpol for alleged acts of terror, conspiracy, murder, among other serious charges.

The Interpol had issued a RCN against Basheer for his alleged role in the December 2002 Mumbai Central Station blast, January 2003 Vile Parle blast, and March 2003 Mulund train blast, India Today reported.

As per the report, the Mumbai Police have initiated the legal procedure to extradite Basheer to India and as part of the extradition process, have sought a special court permission to collect blood samples from Basheer’s Ernakulam-based sister for the purpose of DNA profiling.

According to the report, Unit 6 of the Mumbai Crime Branch has been granted permission by the Mumbai Special Court to collect blood samples from Basheer’s sister for the extradition process.

The SIMI terrorist is wanted in India in connection the 2002-03 Mumbai blasts and faces charges of terrorism, terror conspiracy, murder, among others under various anti-terror laws including the now-repealed TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

Three vicious coordinated bombings rocked Mumbai over the course of four months from December 2002 to March 2003, killing at least 12 people and leaving many others injured. CAM Basheer is accused of financing and executing the bombings which were reportedly carried out by a SIMI module.

Who is CAM Basheer?

Chaneparambil Mohammad Basheer alias CAM Basheer, was born in 1961 in Kaprasery village of coastal Kerala and holds a Diploma in in Aeronautical Engineering. After his completing his education Basheer became radicalized and joined the SIMI outfit in Aluva town.

Soon, he quickly rose among the SIMI ranks and emerged as one of the prominent leaders of the terror outfit. He is suspected to have played a key role in radicalizing several Muslim youth an brainwashing them into committing acts of terror across the country.

According to officials, Basheer operated from the Middle East for years and is also believed to have been associated with another banned terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen. Basheer’s presence and duration of stay in Canada is being investigated, official have said, as per the report.

In 2011, he was among the fifty most-wanted individuals listed by India following which he went underground and kept a low profile to evade authorities.

Basheer was among the fifty most-wanted individuals listed by India in 2011. The Mumbai Special Court has granted permission to Unit 6 of the Mumbai Crime Branch to collect blood samples from Basheer’s sister in Ernakulam for further investigation.

Security agencies claim that Basheer, who reportedly received weapons training from the ISI during his Pakistan visit in the early 1990s, was also part of ISI’s K2 (Kashmir and Khalistan) plan to carry out terror acts in Punjab and Kashmir.

Basheer has also been linked to blasts in Bengaluru as well as other parts of India and is said to have been in constant touch with the ISI to recruit people for arms training in Pakistan and carry out terror attacks in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.