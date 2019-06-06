New Delhi: A Territorial Army jawan was shot dead by terrorists in Sadoora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The incident happened on Thursday. The jawan has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Beg. According to some reports, the soldier was on leave and visiting family in Anantnag.

The terrorists reportedly barged into Manzoor’s house and fired at him. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

As the news spread the area was cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the killers.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.