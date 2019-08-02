New Delhi: A terrorist was killed and one security personnel lost his life during the Shopian encounter in Pandoshan village of Jammu and Kashmir earlier on Friday. The weapons and warlike stores used in the exchange of fire were recovered and an operation is underway, stated news agency ANI.

The deceased security personnel was identified as Sepoy Rambir of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army. Notably, a joint team comprising India Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), 14th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF) and the state police are currently at the encounter site.

Sepoy Rambir of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army has lost his life in Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, today. pic.twitter.com/4UYv6PjV4F — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

Last week two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were gunned down by security forces posted at the Bonbazar area of Shopian district. The encounter occurred after terrorists opened fire at the security forces who had reached the location.

After the encounter, a cordon and search operation was performed by a joint team of Indian Army’s 23 Para and special operations group (SOG) Shopian. As the forces approached the location, terrorists opened fire on them, triggering an encounter.

On June 23, four terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian District. As precautionary measure authorities had suspended mobile Internet services across the Shopian district.