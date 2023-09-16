Home

News

J&K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Baramulla, Search Underway

J&K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Baramulla, Search Underway

The terrorists are believed to have been making an attempt at infiltration.

Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Baramulla, Search Underway. | Photo: ANI (Representative Image)

Baramulla: Security forces successfully neutralised a terrorist during an encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. The ongoing counter-terrorism operation is taking place in the vicinity of the Line of Control in Uri.

Trending Now

The Kashmir Police Zone reported via a social media post, “An encounter has commenced between terrorists and the Army & Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, specifically Hathlanga in the Baramulla district.” They later informed that one terrorist was killed in the operation. Further details shall follow, police said.

You may like to read

This development follows the discovery of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in the Baramulla district just a day ago. Two militant associates were apprehended, and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was seized during this operation. The two individuals were identified as Zaid Hassan Malla, a resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla, and Mohammad Arif Channa, hailing from Stadium Colony Baramulla, according to a police spokesperson.

“They were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities,” the spokesperson said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES