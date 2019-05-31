Srinagar: One terrorist has been neutralised in the encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district early on Friday morning. The operation was still underway.

This is a developing story and details will be added as we get them.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and holed-up terrorists in Tazipora of Mohammadpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Two to three more terrorists were trapped in the area. As a precautionary measure, authorities had suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam district.

The information was received on Tuesday evening and security forces, consisting of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carried out cordon and search operation.

On Tuesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in a police encounter in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Previously, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on May 24.