New Delhi: One terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Dairoo Keegam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in the early hours of Friday.

According to news agency ANI, the encounter broke out after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) last night.

The terrorists fired at the forces, who were zeroing in on them, triggering a gunfight, which eventually gave way to an encounter. The operation is currently underway and between two-three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area.

The encounter comes at a time Army Chief General MM Naravane is in the Valley to review the security situation there amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week too, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district. The same day, the Army had destroyed terrorist launchpads and an ammunition depot of the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army’s action had come as a retaliation to continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan, as well as martyrdom of five Special Forces soldiers who lost their lives earlier this month while successfully foiling an infiltration attempt.