New Delhi: One terrorist was killed and an Army jawan martyred after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday morning. The operation is currently still underway. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide by Shooting Self With Service Rifle

In a tweet earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “On a specific police input, an operation was launched late last night in Doda district. Encounter started just now.” Also Read - Week After Riyaz Naikoo's Killing, 2G Mobile Internet Services Restored in Jammu And Kashmir

“Update. In the ongoing encounter, which started today morning at Gundna Doda, one terrorist is reported killed so far. Operation is on,” it informed in tweet hours later. Also Read - IMD Forecast Now Includes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan in Jammu and Kashmir

Update. In the ongoing encounter which started today morning at Gundna Doda one terrorist is reported killed so far. Operation is on. https://t.co/b1Ui68ttU3 — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 17, 2020

Notably, the encounter started when security forces-comprising the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police-launched a joint operation last night in a village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda after receiving inputs about presence of two suspected terrorists in a house.

The jawan who was martyred, was injured during the initial firing, and succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier this month, five Army personnel and a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were martyred in an encounter in Handwara. The then-Commanding Officer (CO) of the 21 RR, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, and Major Anuj Sood were among those who were martyred in the encounter, in which two terrorists were killed as well.

Days later, in a major success to security forces, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter in Pulwama.