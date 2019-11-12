New Delhi: In an early morning encounter on Tuesday, one terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district’s Gund in Jammu and Kashmir.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir Police: One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Gund, Ganderbal. https://t.co/gE6GlpWWus — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

The operation was launched after specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the area was received. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted that the operation was still in progress. “Terrorism Free Kashmir: One terrorist eliminated in an encounter near Gund, Ganderbal. Operation in progress,” its twitter handle said.

Earlier on Monday, the Kashmir Zone Police revealed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked terrorists had been killed in Bandipora encounter which broke out on Sunday. While one terrorist was killed on Sunday itself, the second was neutralised on Monday. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

In a major success last month, security forces had gunned down in Awantipora, the successor of slain terrorist Zakir Musa, Hamid Lelhari, who succeeded him as the chief of Al-Qaeda’s Kashmir unit after his killing on May 23. Two other terrorists were killed along with Lelhari.

Security forces in the Valley are on high alert to foil Pakistan’s constant efforts to push terrorists in the region to stoke trouble in the area post the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a union territory, has been under strict security lockdown for three months, which was enforced to prevent any potential law and order situation in the wake of the August 5 move.