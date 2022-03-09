New Delhi: Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, one of the five hijackers of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi in 1999, was shot dead in Pakistan’s Karachi, said government sources as well as media reports. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was reportedly killed in an attack by two bike-borne assailants on March 1 in Karachi city. As per reports, he was shot twice in the head by the unidentified gunmen at point-blank range in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi's Box Office Via Blind Article: 'Kya Majbooriyan Rahi Hongi...'

Reports suggest that who Mistry was living under a false identity “Zahid Akhund” for many years and was running a furniture shop named Crescent Furniture inside Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. CCTV footage of the murder shared by Geo TV revealed that two armed motorcyclists were roaming on the streets of Akhtar Colony before entering a furniture warehouse after what looked like a recce of the area. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw Concerned Over His Form in Ranji Trophy

According to police, four pistol shells were recovered from the spot. The police are in suspicion that the killing was a well-planned execution. Also Read - No Diet Suits All: Why You Need to Optimise Nutrition as You Age, Expert Talks

With Mistry’s death, only two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hijackers are now alive in Pakistan —Ibrahim Azhar, elder brother of Masood Azhar and Rauf Asghar. As per local media, an intelligence official has said that top Jaish-e-Mohammad leadership, including Rauf Asgar, attended the funeral prayer for ‘Akhund’ in Karachi. Asgar is the Operational Chief of JeM and brother of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

The IC-814 aircraft of Indian Airlines, with 179 passengers and 11 crew members on board, was hijacked by five terrorists from Nepal on December 24, 1999. The flight en route to New Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked by Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. It was hijacked by the terrorists when it was near Lucknow. It was taken to Amritsar for fuelling. It was then taken to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where passengers and crew remained captive for more than eight days.

The hijackers had executed one passenger, Rupin Katyal (25) on December 25, 1999. His body was retrieved from the hijacked plane in UAE. He along with his wife were returning to Delhi after his honeymoon in Kathmandu on that fateful day. The hijackers negotiated the release of dreaded Islamist terrorists Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from Indian jails in exchange for the hostages and former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government was forced to release three terrorists to save the lives of 176 passengers and 15 crew members on board.