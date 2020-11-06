New Delhi: A Kashmiri terrorist surrendered amid an ongoing encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Friday. Also Read - J&K Municipal And Panchayat Polls To Be Held Soon, Dates May Be Out By Nov 3: LG Manoj Sinha

"One local terrorist surrendered during the encounter in Pampore. Operation is going on," police said.

Earlier, one militant was gunned down during the gunfight and a civilian succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Friday.

Police said 22-year-old civilian, Abid Mir, was injured by militant bullets on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed on Friday morning.

The gunbattle started late Thursday after a cordon and search operation was launched. Just as the search operation intensified, the terrorists fired at security forces, injuring two civilians at Lalpora.