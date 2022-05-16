New Delhi: A terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Islam, has sent a threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits residing in the Hawal transit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. In a letter addressed to the president of the migrant colony in Hawal, the group urged ‘migrants and RSS agents’ to “leave or face death”.Also Read - Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s Killing Avenged, 3 Terrorists Involved Gunned Down by Security Forces

The threat letter, signed by Commander of Lashkar-e-Islam, claimed there was “no space for Kashmiri Pandits who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims”, according to a report by India Today.

The terror group also threatened Kashmiri Pandits to “be ready for target killing” if they don’t leave. “Double/triple your security, be ready for target killing. You will die,” the letter further stated.

This comes days after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at a government office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. He was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on May 12. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

Following the attack, the Kashmiri Pandit community held protests across Jammu and Kashmir and urged government to provide security to them.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said three terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat, were gunned down by security forces.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered an inquiry into Bhat’s killing and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. “Bhat’s murder was a targeted killing and an attempt has been made to create an atmosphere of fear and terror. He was a very good employee. We have constituted an SIT over the issue. The SHO has been attached. The SIT will investigate all the angles,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Sinha said some people are trying to disturb peace in Kashmir and appealed to political parties and common people to remain united. “Some people are trying to disturb the atmosphere, but I want to tell them that their attempts will not succeed. Two foreign terrorists involved in the incident (Bhat’s killing) have been killed and the police are after the others,” he said. “I appeal to all the political parties to issue an appeal for social boycott of such elements involved in these incidents (killings),” Sinha said.