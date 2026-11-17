Terrorists did recce before Kulgam CRPF attack; footage of LeT commander Latif emerges

Terrorists conducted a recce before attacking CRPF personnel in Kulgam, South Kashmir. Police have released a video of terrorists Latif and Umar.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/terrorists-did-recce-before-kulgam-crpf-attack-footage-of-let-commander-latif-emerges-8545555/ Copy

Terrorists did recce before Kulgam CRPF attack; footage of LeT commander Latif emerges (Pic: X)

Security forces on Monday killed one of the terrorists who had escaped after attacking Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kulgam in South Kashmir, just five days after the attack. Latif Ahmad Bhat, the mastermind of the attack and self-styled commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), was also injured but managed to escape from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, police have released a video of terrorists showing Lashkar-e-Taiba’s most wanted terrorist, Latif Bhat, and his associate, Umar Nisar, conducting a recce of targets in Kulgam district. The footage dates back to last week’s attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post.

Nisar Dar was killed in an encounter

Officials said Dar was killed in an encounter with security forces in Laroo yesterday, while Latif Bhat escaped the initial siege. However, he too was injured and a massive search operation was underway to nab him.

Acting on specific intelligence about the two terrorists’ movements, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam, triggering the encounter. Seeing the security forces approaching, the two terrorists fled towards two schools located next to an apple orchard.

CCTV footage reveals Umar Nisar Dar and LeT Commander Lateef Bhat doing Reece before the Kulgam CRPF attack on 10th November https://t.co/EbNVIVAqAI — Radio India (@Radio_India_) November 17, 2026

Attack in Kulgam took place on November 11

It is known that on November 11th, terrorist Latif Butt, along with terrorist Umar Nisar, opened fire on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran, Kulgam, and escaped. Three soldiers were injured in the attack. Security forces have been pursuing them since then.

Officials said the operation began Sunday afternoon following information about Latif’s whereabouts. On Monday morning, militants opened fire on an advancing police vehicle in Laroo, a short distance from Kulgam, triggering an encounter. CRPF and army personnel also joined the operation.

90 students were present in the school

According to news agency PTI, seeing the siege tighten, the terrorists took cover in a school near Bagh. Students were also present at the school at the time. Security forces launched a rescue operation to evacuate the children and others, and within 90 minutes, everyone was safely evacuated. Following the evacuation, a campaign was launched to eliminate the terrorists.

Security forces called on the terrorists to surrender, but they continued firing. After the exchange of fire subsided, soldiers searched the area and found the bullet-riddled body of one terrorist. Blood stains were also found in the fields. It is being claimed that the other terrorist, Latif, was injured but escaped.

Umar Nisar, who had become terrorist only 15 days ago, was killed

Umar Nisar, the terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter, had joined the terrorist ranks only 15 days ago. He is said to be a resident of Arre village in Kulgam. He has also been involved in stone-pelting incidents.

Before becoming a terrorist, he drove an auto-rickshaw. He also worked as a baker (nanwai), a traditional bakery product maker in Kashmir. During this time, he began working as an overground worker for LeT and TRF terrorists. TRF commander Latif carries a bounty of ₹1.5 million (1.5 million rupees).

He is wanted in the attacks on workers in Kulgam and policemen in Anantnag. Latif joined the militant ranks in November last year. A video of the attack on the CRPF convoy circulated online.