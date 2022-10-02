Srinagar: Terrorists struck in J&K’s Pulwama district on Sunday killing a local policeman and injuring a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper.Also Read - Sujoy Lal Thaosen And Anish Dayal Singh Appointed New Director Generals of CRPF And ITBP

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on its Twitter page, "Militants fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #militant attack, 01 Police personnel got #Killed & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow".

Reinforcements have been sent in after the terrorist attack and the area has been cordoned off. An operation has been started to nab the attackers.

The security forces have intensified operations against the militants in the Valley in recent days to thwart any militant plan to disrupt the various functions being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to arrive on a three-day visit to J&K on Monday.