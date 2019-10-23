New Delhi: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Wednesday when unidentified terrorists lobbed grenades at a CRPF post in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: One jawan sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) camp in Kulgam. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

The attack comes just a day after three terrorists of the al-Qaeda affiliated Ansar Ghazawat-al-Hind (AGH) were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Awantipora. In a significant development, one of the three terrorists was Hameed Lelhari, the outfit’s Kashmir unit chief and the successor of dreaded terrorist and AGH founder Zakir Musa, who was gunned down on May 23.

Recent days have also witnessed intense skirmishes on the Line of Control (LoC) between the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army. On Sunday, the Indian Army carried out a major anti-terror offensive in the Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing nearly 30 terrorists and 6-10 soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat informed media later that day.

The Army’s action came a day after two jawans were martyred and a civilian killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) by the Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector. Pakistan, however, has said that no such action was taken by the Indian Army.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have been simmering since August 5, when, in an unprecedented move, India abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution, thus revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s efforts since then to internationalise the issue have been in vain.

In February, over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into their convoy in Pulwama in J&K. Later that month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck JeM’s camp in Balakot in Pakistan, which led to aerial skirmishes with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) the next day.