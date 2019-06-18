Srinagar: At least 10 civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the reports, the grenade exploded outside the compound wall. The area has been cordoned off.

“Three critically injured civilians have been shifted to hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a police source told news agency IANS.

The grenade attack comes a day after militants targeted an Army convoy with an IED in Pulwama in which 9 soldiers and 2 civilians were injured. They are recuperating at a hospital.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed in a gun-battle in Anantnag, An Army jawan also lost his life in the gun-battle.

Yesterday, an Army major was also martyred and another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the district’s Achabal area. A terrorist was also neutralised.

Last week, a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist attacked a patrol team of the paramilitary force in Anantnag, killing five CRPF personnel. A police officer, who had reached the site shortly after the attack, was sprayed with bullets the moment he had stepped out of his bullet-proof vehicle. He was flown to the AIIMS, Delhi, but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.