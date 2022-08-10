Srinagar: The security forces gunned down 3 terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit on Wednesday evening. Among those killed was Lateef Rather who was responsible for killing several civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat and Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat, said the Kashmir Zone Police. The encounter broke out in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police. “All the three hiding LeT terrorists have been neutralised. Their bodies are being retrieved from the site and identification is yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered. It is a big success for us,” said Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir.Also Read - Major Tragedy Averted as IED Weighing Nearly 30 kgs Recovered From J&K's Pulwama

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Revenue Department, was killed in broad daylight while he was in his office in May in Budgam while Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 26.

Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area had on Sunday arrested a 'hybrid' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the banned terror outfit. Incriminating material including 5 pistols, 5 magazines, 50 rounds, and two hand grenades were recovered from him, according to an ANI, while on August 5, a soldier was injured after an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area.