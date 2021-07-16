New Delhi: Interacting with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala—six states with a high COVID-19 positivity rate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised them to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave and focus on the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ approach.Also Read - Premature to Rule Out Potential Link Between Covid & Lab Leak: WHO Chief

“We are at a point where there are talks about a possible 3rd wave of COVID. In the last few days, around 80 per cent of new cases have come from these 6 states. The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. We need to move ahead with a focus on the ‘Test-Track-Treat- Vaccinate’ approach”, PM said today. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Belagavi District Enhances Restrictions at Inter-State Border Points | Check Here Why

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala on #COVID19 situation We are at a point where there are talks about a possible 3rd wave of COVID. In last few days, around 80% of new cases have come from these 6 states,"says PM pic.twitter.com/AHoJNktWMF — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Here’s all that happened in today’s PM-CMs meet

Referring to the ₹ 23,000 crore emergency response package recently announced by the centre, PM Modi asked stated to use the funds from this package to strengthen health infrastructure. “Infrastructural gaps need to be filled. There is also a need to focus on rural areas”, he added.

PM Modi noted that 80 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases have come from these six states and highlighted the need to increase testing.

He asserted that if the situation is not brought under control, there may be trouble ahead.

He advised CMs to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave and focus on the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ approach.

He also warned against the blatant violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distance by the people.