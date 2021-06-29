New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday night issued fresh set of guidelines for states and UTs and asked them to focus on the five-fold strategy for effective COVID-19 management. The Centre also said that the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated. Also Read - Clearance on Moderna Vaccine Sets Roadmap For Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

In the advisory to all the state governments and Union Territory administrations, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the states should regularly monitor the districts with a high number of active coronavirus cases per million (10 lakh) population as it is an important indicator to predict the need for upgrading the health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions Further Tightened in Pune, People to be Penalised For Moving Pout After 5 PM

The Home Ministry also said with the decline in the number of active coronavirus cases, many states have started relaxing the restrictions. Bhalla said the process of relaxing the restrictions should be “carefully calibrated”, and prompt and targeted action needs to be taken by the states, in line with the advisory issued by the Union health ministry. States, UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on a regular basis, taking the districts as administrative units, he said. The Centre also added that on witnessing any early sign of an increase in the case positivity rate and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgrading the health infrastructure. The home secretary said for the districts with a high positivity rate and bed occupancy, the states may consider imposing restrictions. “There should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for an effective management of COVID-19 i.e. test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. Bhalla said as has been emphasised in previous home ministry orders and advisories, adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is crucial to guard against any surge in the number of cases.

The Home Ministry further stated that the covid-appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of face masks, hand hygiene, following physical, social distancing (maintaining a two-yard distance with anybody) and proper ventilation of closed places. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Govt Likely to Relax Restrictions Further From July 5. Malls, Theatres May Open