‘Testament To Relentless Dedication’: PM Modi Hails Team ISRO As Aditya L1 Reaches L1 Point

India's maiden solar mission Aditya L1 successfully reached its intended destination, the L1 point, on Saturday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hailed ISRO for their relentless dedication after the premier space agency’s maiden solar mission Aditya- L1 successfully injected its intended destination L1 point (Lagrange Point). Congratulating Team ISRO for their “extraordinary feat”, PM Modi said the mission is a testament to their “relentless dedication.”

“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions,” the Prime Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

“I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity,” Modi said.

‘Moon walk to Sun Dance’

Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh also hailed ISRO for their remarkable achievement, terming it as a “glorious turn of year for Bharat” under PM Modi’s leadership.

“From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection,” he said in a post on X.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated the scientists and said India’s space journey is unstoppable.

“Wings of Fire! Congratulations to the dedicated scientists at @ISRO for successfully inserting Bharat’s first solar observatory #AdityaL1 into its intended destination. First the moon, now the sun… our space journey is unstoppable!

Aditya-L1 reaches L1 point

In a significant scientific milestone, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday injected Aditya-L1 spacecraft – the first dedicated solar mission – into its final destination orbit.

Aditya-L1 has reached Lagrange Point L1, about 1.5 million km from earth.

The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in September.

The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3.

Aditya L1 has seven different payloads on board, to conduct a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line

Coronagraph or VELC. VELC was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO.

This strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time.

Also, the spacecraft’s data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.

Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

(With ANI inputs)

