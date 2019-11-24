New Delhi: It is indeed a testing time for the TMC and the BJP as three constituencies are heading to bypolls in West Bengal on November 25. This bypoll will witness a major fight between the two rival parties ahead of 2021 state assembly elections.

The close fight between the two parties resumes after this year’s Lok Sabha polls which saw the BJP emerging as the main opposition in the state winning by 18 of the 42 seats, four less than that of the TMC.

Out of the three, two Assembly constituencies – Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur – fell vacant after the Lok Sabha elections as sitting MLAs contested and won the Lok Sabha seats. Bypoll to Kaliaganj constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

However, as per updates, Congress candidate Dhitashree Roy will take on TMC’s Tapan Deb Sinha and BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar in Kaliaganj.

For Karimpur constituency, CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is having a close flight against BJP’s Jay Prakash Majumdar and TMC’s Bimalendu Singha Roy.

And for Kharagpur Sadar constituency, Prem Chandra Jha of the BJP is facing Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradip Sarkar of the TMC.

As per the Election Commission notification, the results for the three bypolls in West Bengal will be declared on November 28.

The bypolls to three assembly constituencies will be a clear indication of which direction the political wind is blowing in the state and accordingly it will show the state election in 2021.

It is believed that the election effects of Maharashtra and Haryana coupled with NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will have a tremendous impact on the state bypolls.

Generally, it is believed that Amit Shah’s call for nationwide NRC exercise, which has received negative review from state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is also going to make impact on the local election result.

It will be a great challenge for the BJP to live up to expectations of the people of the state, while it will be equally challenging for the TMC which will try its best to regain control of the constituencies.