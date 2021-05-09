Lucknow: Death of a 41-year-old woman from Thailand due to Covid-19 days after she arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has created flutters in the political arena. The woman, on a tourist visa, was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after developing symptoms of the infection, according to an India Today report. She was undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Covid ward, where she succumbed on May 3. The cause of the woman’s visit to Lucknow during Covid crisis is not known yet. Some reports suggest that she arrived in the capital city of UP on April 28. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021: Samajwadi Party Wins Big In Modi's Varanasi | Full List of Newly Elected Gram Pradhans Here

The Lucknow Police is questioning her local acquaintance, a tour guide by the name of Salman Khan, to find the reason behind her visit. A team led by DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman has been formed at the direction of the Lucknow Police Commissioner to probe the matter. Further investigation will be carried out on the basis of a report that will be submitted by this team, the India Today report said. Also Read - Mukhtar Ansari's Wife Writes To President Kovind, Seeks Security For Him During Transfer from Punjab to UP

BJP MP’s son brought the woman to India, claims SP leader

Meanwhile, some opposition leaders in the state, including Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh, alleged that the Thai national was brought to India by the son of BJP MP Sanjay Seth as an escort. In a tweet, Singh shared a photo of BJP MP Sanjay Seth getting a picture clicked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SP leader also questioned the UP Police’s inaction in this particular case.

मुझे FIR की धमकी देने वाले लोग ख़बरदार हो जाएँ। क्या @Uppolice इस मामले की जाँच कर सकेगी या सत्ता के दबाव में लड़की की मौत पर पर्दा डालने का काम करेगी? मैं इस पूरे प्रकरण की CBI जाँच की माँग करता हूँ। ये मौत कोरोना से ही हुई है? या इसके पीछे कोई गहरी साज़िश है? — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) May 9, 2021

While demanding a CBI probe into the matter, former Uttar Pradesh state minister IP Singh also asked the UP CMO and National Commission for Women (NCW) whether they would take cognizance and initiate a probe into the matter.

BJP MP Demands In-depth Probe

Rubbishing the allegations, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth said he has written to Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur to inquire about the basis on which his son’s name was being mentioned in connection with the case. He also demanded an in-depth probe into the matter. “I will ask the police if they have any witnesses or proof to prove my son’s involvement in all this and then share. I am interested to know how and why my son’s name is being put in the entire case,” Sanjay Seth was quoted as telling India Today.

Police live-stream cremation for family in Thailand

The Thai Embassy in New Delhi was informed about the woman’s death. In a letter to the Lucknow district administration, the embassy requested officials to cremate her body and send the remains back to Thailand. The letter also says that the woman’s family has been informed about her death and that the Lucknow district administration should also send the death certificate back to Thailand. The cause of death as prescribed by doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital should be mentioned in the death certificate, wrote embassy officials.

The Lucknow Police cremated the body of the Thai national in the presence of her acquaintance and the local tour guide, Salman Khan. The final rites were streamed live for her family in Thailand, said Vibhuti Khand police station SHO Chandra Shekhar Singh.