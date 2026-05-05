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Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST reaction after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST reaction after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST reaction after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Thalapathy Vijay- File image

Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST reaction after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

“Since the very inception of our party, we have encountered far more people who viewed and spoke of us with mockery than those who did otherwise. Recognising that this is simply the nature of politics, we moved past it and pressed on. Relying on no one but the people themselves, we stood boldly and fearlessly on the electoral battlefield”, Vijay said in his post on X on Tuesday.

“In the guise of ‘neutrality’ and under the cloak of ‘criticism’, we were gifted with nothing but masked insults and slanderous attacks. Yet, those for whom we came to politics to repay our debt of gratitude – our own people, the people of Tamil Nadu – have always held us close with the unconditional love of a mother; and they continue to do so to this day,” he added.

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