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Will not deceive by false promises, I am like you: What Thalapathy Vijay said in his maiden speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

‘Will not deceive by false promises, I am like you’: What Thalapathy Vijay said in his maiden speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

During his first address at the swearing-in ceremony, the TVK leader rejected elitist labels and identified as a commoner while announcing immediate welfare measures for electricity, drug control, and women's safety.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | Image: ANI

Tamil Nadu new government update: In a significant development after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has made a big statement. In the recent political statement, the TVK leader has said that he will be the sole “power centre” in his led government. Seeking to identify himself as a commoner from humble origins, the actor-turned politician said he was well aware about poverty and hunger as he was born as the son of an ordinary assistant film director who aspired to win in cinema by working hard. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Chief Minister of the state, C Joseph Vijay said.

What did new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay say in his maiden speech?

In his maiden speech, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay assured there will be only one power centre in his regime and that will be only him. Further, a new beginning, new era has started.

Also read: ‘Free electricity, women’s safety’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s first order after taking oath

“There is only one centre here, the centre under my leadership. A centre on this side, a power center on that side, another power center there – none of that exists, I’m telling you right now,” he said.

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Also Read: Vijay formally stakes claim to form government after meeting governor in Tamil Nadu

‘I do not hail from any royal lineage’, says Thalapathy Vijay

Further, he said, “I do not hail from any royal lineage, I am like you and I am like one among you, one among your family,” he said adding he was rather feeling like one of them, their son or brother.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan celebrates rumoured boyfriend Thalapathy Vijay’s victory by doing THIS – See pics

Apparently, he was underscoring that he did not have the backing of any big established political family.

How did C Joseph Vijay become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?

Vijay was sworn-in as CM of Tamil Nadu, after his party TVK won the April 23 polls and clinched outside support to cross the 118 majority mark. Since the people too felt that Vijay was one among them, they gave him the top position in cinema and now when he entered politics to repay debt of gratitude to people.

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