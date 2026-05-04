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Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVKs chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house; read the lavish lifestyle of the superstar turned political leader

Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house; read the lavish lifestyle of the superstar turned political leader

Vijay Net Worth: According to the actor-politician's election affidavit filed in late March, Actor-politician Vijay's net worth is Rs 600 crore

Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Instagrm)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026: In a dramatic turn in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, trends showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in over 100 seats triggered celebrations at the residence of party chief and actor Vijay, with his parents expressing emotional joy and optimism as results continued to unfold.

As the early trends went live by the Election Commission of India(ECI), Thalapathy Vijay’s name started to gain spotlight across social media platforms. For a surprise, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party has performed well across the state. It has done especially well in northern districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur, making significant inroads into the Dravidian majors, according to trends released by the Election Commission of India on Monday.

All eyes are anxiously waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s first reaction and his statement. Meanwhile, let’s look at his net worth. According to the actor-politician’s election affidavit filed in late March, Actor-politician Vijay’s net worth is Rs 600 crore. Meanwhile, his wife’s net worth is Rs 15.7 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay?

According to the affidavit, Thalapathy Vijay’s net worth is Rs 624 crore. His declared movable assets is Rs 404 crore. Meanwhile, his immovable assets are of Rs 220 crore. Meanwhile, his wife Sangeetha has a net worth of Rs 15.7 crore.

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As per LiveMint report, the actor turned politician has several Fixed Deposit(FDs) in several banks such as Indian Overseas Bank ( Rs 25 Crore), Axis Bank ( Rs 40 Crore), HDFC Bank ( Rs 20 crore), and State Bank of India ( Rs 15 crore).

Thalapathy Vijay owns several luxurious cars, including a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus 350, a Toyota Vellfire, a BMW i7, Maruti Swift, and a bike TVS XL Super.

Also Read: As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video

The affidavit states that actor Vijay has 883 grams of gold and silver articles which are valued at Rs 15,00,000 for the value of Rs 120 crore (1,20,18,375).

Some of Vijay’s immovable assets include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai. These are valued at Rs 220 crore (Rs 220,15,62,010). At Rs 20,00,000 crore, Vijay has two plots of 0.25 acres each in Kodaikanal’s Vattapatti village. Meanwhile, his non-agricultural land includes properties in Porur, Saligramam, and Neelankarai with a total market value of Rs 220 crore (Rs 22,00,00,000)

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