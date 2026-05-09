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Vijay formally stakes claim to form government after meeting governor in Tamil Nadu

Vijay formally stakes claim to form government after meeting governor in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the fourth time to stake claim to form government in Tamil Nadu. This comes afte

C. Joseph Vijay (Image: ANI)

Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the fourth time to stake claim to form government in Tamil Nadu. This comes after TVK secured the support of 120 MLAs, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly.

This is a developing copy.

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