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Vijay formally stakes claim to form government after meeting governor in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the fourth time to stake claim to form government in Tamil Nadu. This comes afte

Published date india.com Published: May 9, 2026 7:34 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
‘Bigger picture is unfolding’: Vijay’s bodyguard shares cryptic post amid govt formation buzz in Tamil Nadu
C. Joseph Vijay (Image: ANI)

Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the fourth time to stake claim to form government in Tamil Nadu. This comes after TVK secured the support of 120 MLAs, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly.

This is a developing copy.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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