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Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVKs chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at 10 AM, to prove majority by May 13

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Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK’s chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at 10 AM, to prove majority by May 13

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK founder-chief Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay was appointed as Chief Minister on Saturday by the Governor and will be sworn in today, May 10.

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK's chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at 10 AM, to prove majority by May 13(Photo Credit: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay was appointed as Chief Minister on Saturday by the Governor. The actor-turned-politician is all set to take the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, May 10, crowning his party’s debut performance in the assembly polls. His party clinched key support to cross the magic 118 majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, thus ending days of uncertainty over government formation in the southern state.

When will TVK’s chief Vijay take the oath?

A top-rated actor-politician, the 51-year-old Vijay will be sworn in as the CM at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 10 AM on Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said. The TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118. Vijay won from two seats in the assembly polls and will resign from one seat.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

“Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party. He has also submitted the letters received from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League, extending their support to form the Government under his leadership,” Lok Bhavan said in a press release.”

The Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Governor has directed the Chief Minister designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 am,” the release added. After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Party Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47 Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 234 0 234

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Formation HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay finally crosses majority mark as VCK, CPI(M), CPI back TVK, secures 118 seats, presser later today

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, and IUML– all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23. The results were declared on May 4.

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