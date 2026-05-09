  • Home
  • News
  • Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu

Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after VCK extends unconditional support to his party. With this his party has crossed the majority mark of 118 seats to form the

Published date india.com Published: May 9, 2026 5:05 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
thalapathy vijay
Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu. File image

TVK chief Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after VCK extends unconditional support to his party. With this his party has crossed the majority mark of 118 seats to form the government.

This is a developing story.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.