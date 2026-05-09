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Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu

Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after VCK extends unconditional support to his party. With this his party has crossed the majority mark of 118 seats to form the

Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu. File image

TVK chief Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after VCK extends unconditional support to his party. With this his party has crossed the majority mark of 118 seats to form the government.

This is a developing story.

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