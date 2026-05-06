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Big setback for Thalapathy Vijay as arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK may come together to form new government in Tamil Nadu, they are planning to...

Big setback for Thalapathy Vijay as arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK may come together to form new government in Tamil Nadu, they are planning to…

Despite a historic debut with 108 seats, Thalapathy Vijay's TVK faces a major hurdle in Tamil Nadu. Rumors of a "rivals-turned-allies" strategy between DMK and AIADMK have surface.

Big setback for Thalapathy Vijay as arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK may come together to form new government in Tamil Nadu (Representational AI image)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results: In a significant political development after Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results were declared, almost all the big parties in the state are scrambling to form the new government in the state. Earlier in the day, C. Joseph formally staked claim to form the next government in the state after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly. The development comes after the TVK scripted a stunning electoral debut by winning 108 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, becoming the single largest party in the state. However, in the recent development, arch rivals DMK and AIADMK have reportedly come together to form the new government.

Can DMK and AIADMK team up to form new government in Tamil Nadu?

As per a report by India Today, the rivals are in talks to form the new new government in Tamil Nadu. However, even if DMK and AIADMK team up, they would only have 106 MLAs, which is not enough to form a government. They need at least 118. So, they would still need support from smaller parties to reach that number.

Also read: Tamil Nadu BIG update: Thalapathy Vijay may take oath as chief minister on May 7, says report

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results: Which party has got how many seats?

Party Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47 Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 234 0 234 DMK lunches sharp attack on ally Congress The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a sharp attack on the Congress after it decided to extend support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay in the post-election political realignment in Tamil Nadu. Add India.com as a Preferred Source Read more: Will Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what BJP has offered In a strongly worded statement, DMK Treasurer T. R. Baalu accused the Congress of betraying the alliance and abandoning the mandate given by the people under the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). “Whenever the Congress party faced difficult situations or crises, the DMK stood firmly beside it as a close ally. We paid a heavy political price for that support, but accepted it wholeheartedly,” he said.

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