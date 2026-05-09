Home

News

Thalapathy Vijay unlikely to take oath today as Tamil Nadus Game of Thrones continues, VCK keeps TVK on edge

Thalapathy Vijay unlikely to take oath today as Tamil Nadu’s ‘Game of Thrones’ continues, VCK keeps TVK on edge

The Governor’s office is still waiting to receive a support letter from one of the parties backing TVK.

Thalapathy Vijay unlikely to take oath today as Tamil Nadu’s ‘Game of Thrones’ continues, VCK keeps TVK on edge | Image: ANI

Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Tamil Nadu’s ‘Game of Thrones’ continues following the recently completed Assembly elections. The suspense related to the government formation in Tamil Nadu continues as the state’s Governor has not yet sent an invitation to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay to form the government. It is because the Governor’s office is yet to receive a letter from one of the supporting parties.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.