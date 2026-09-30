Thalapathy Vijay’s big gift on Gandhi Jayanti: Free bus service for women from Oct 2

Free bus service and three LPG cylinders for women will come into effect from October 2 in Tamin Nadu. These are part of the Annapoorani Super Six scheme announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay.

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Thalapathy Vijay. Image Credit: Twitter

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK supremo C. Joseph Vijay’s gift for the women in the state will come into effect from October 2 which includes the expansion of the free bus travel scheme and three free LPG cylinders annually for households.

Under a scheme called “Annapoorani Super Six,” women who head their households will get free LPG cylinders. The annual cost is reportedly estimated at Rs 4,000 crore.

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The scheme was announced on August 24 this year. At the announcement of the scheme, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the LPG offer under ‘Annapoorani Super Six’ is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families.

On the expansion of the free Bus travel initiative, Vijay said the scheme meant for women will cover state-run buses, express, as well as deluxe buses. “No riders like income ceiling or number of trips for women to avail fare-free bus travel,” said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in the assembly.

What is the ‘Annapoorni Super Six scheme’?

The chief minister said the Annapoorni Super Six scheme will reach households earning no more than Rs 2.5 lakh a year, along with economically weaker sections and the families of small and marginal farmers and differently-abled persons, ANI reported.

Women heads of families will get the money back for their cooking gas cylinders, paid straight into their bank accounts after they book and receive the cylinder. The amount will follow the official billing from oil marketing companies.

Vijay felicitates cop for clinging to SUV roof to foil gutka smuggling

Earlier in the week, Vijay felicitated Kovilpalayam police head constable M Velmurugan for his bravery in foiling a gutka smuggling attempt. Velmurugan had clung to the roof of an SUV for nearly 40 km in an attempt to prevent the gutka smugglers from escaping, while a police team chased the vehicle and eventually arrested 3 persons, a press release said.

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The CM invited Velmurugan to the Secretariat here and lauded him for his courage, quick thinking and dedication to duty. The head constable, attached to the Kovilpalayam police station in Coimbatore, was on duty when a police team stopped a Karnataka-registered SUV near the Kaniyur toll gate following information that gutka was being smuggled.

The 3 men inside the vehicle allegedly pushed the police personnel aside and sped away on the highway. Without losing time, Velmurugan jumped onto the SUV’s roof and held on to the roof rails. The SUV driver reportedly accelerated to more than 100 km per hour and continued for about 40 km, with the head constable clinging to the roof.

The pursuing police team eventually intercepted the vehicle near Avinashi in Tiruppur district and arrested the 3 men, all from Rajasthan, the release said. After felicitating Velmurugan, the CM advised him to exercise caution while on duty.