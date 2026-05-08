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Thalapathy Vijays MISTAKE! Did this small slip become biggest hurdle in TVK chiefs CM race?

Thalapathy Vijay’s MISTAKE! Did this small slip become biggest hurdle in TVK chief’s CM race?

A possible technical error may have become a hurdle in TVK’s attempt to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay’s MISTAKE! Did this small slip become biggest hurdle in TVK chief’s CM race? } imafge: ANI

Tamil Nadu Political Uncertainty: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is a newbie in politics and inexperienced, created history by delivering an electoral blockbuster in the recently concluded Assembly elections. His party, TVK, emerged as the single-largest party in the state by defeating giants like DMK and AIADMK. The actor-turned-politician is now going to make a new government in Tamil Nadu. However, his inexperience seems to have become a major hurdle as he claimed his stake in forming the government during his meeting with the state Governor.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu government formation: Not Vijay or Stalin but THIS man becomes the talk of town, he has power to make or break government

What Experts Are Saying?

According to political experts, a small error by the TVK has now transformed into the biggest hurdle for Vijay to become CM. As per tradition, the party that wins the most seats is invited to form the government by the Governor. After claiming its majority, the party has to prove its strength in the Assembly. The two-year-old party, TVK, defeated major political parties in the state and emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. TVK’s actual strength is 107, as the actor-turned-politician has to vacate one of the two seats he won.

It means Vijay’s party is 11 seats short of the magical majority mark of 118. in the 234-member House. Congress, which won just five seats, has extended its hands for support. This took the overall tally to TVK 112 seats (107 + 5).

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The Small But Major Error By TVK

According to experts, Vijay made a mistake when he submitted the letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The letter included signs of TVK and Congress MLAs.

TVK should have provided a letter with the signatures of his party’s 108 elected MLAs. But by including names of Congress MLAs in the list, the new politician implied that a coalition government was staking a claim to form the government. Now, the Governor may ask him to return with 118 signs – the majority mark.

A second meeting with the Governor also ended amid confusion. The Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan said that TVK chief failed to present the majority number which is mandatory to form the government in the state.

Currently, the debate is whether the Tamil Nadu Governor was right in refusing to invite Vijay to form the government. Several regional parties have accused the Governor of acting under the BJP’s influence.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: VCK to take call on supporting Vijay’s TVK in ‘high-level committee’ meeting today

What Does The Constitution Says?

The Constitution does not have a fixed formula for such a situation. According to Article 163, the Governor has the power to invite a party to form the government.

The Sarkaria Commission suggested a preference for a pre-poll alliance, which is followed by the single largest party, which won with a majority in the state. Then a post-poll coalition can claim to form a government.

But according to the Punchhi Commission, the governor can invite ‘the party’ or ‘an alliance’, that has most seats.

However, these suggestions have not received judicial endorsement.

DMK And AIADMK May Join Hands

There is a strong buzz in the political lane that DMK and the AIADMK may join hands and form the government in Tamil Nadu.

However, all eyes are on the Tamil Nadu Governor, as he is going to solve the state’s political puzzle.

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