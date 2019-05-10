New Delhi: Three sanitation workers on Thursday night died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Thane. A total of 11 workers went inside the sewerage, however, due to the presence of poisonous gas, three of them died on the spot. The remaining eight fell unconscious, and were later taken to a hospital nearby. The workers are said to be in critical condition.

The incident took place at Pride Presidency Luxuria society near Thane’s Dhokani area.

The workers belonged to Mira Road in Maharashtra.

In an earlier incident, three sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a manhole in an industrial area in Maharashtra’s Thane. The deceased entered the manhole one after another, and within a few minutes, were choked to death. A fire brigade had to be rushed in the MIDC area of Dombivli. The deceased identified as Devidas Pachge, Ghanshyam and Mahadeo Zope, were part of a team of contract workers who were engaged in cleaning drains in the area.