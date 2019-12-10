Thane: In a horrifying incident that will shock you to the core, the dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Kalyan located in Maharashtra’s Thane. The woman’s body was found in the bag with her head and torso missing.

Following which, police on Monday arrested her father over the matter.

The police were informed about the foul-smelling suitcase by an autorickshaw driver who said that a man, who wanted to hail his vehicle, dropped it and fled when questioned about a bad smell emanating from it.

“Only the part below the hip was found in the bag while the head and torso were missing,” police had said.

When the local police and crime branch began the investigation, it was found that 47-year-old Arvind Tiwary killed his daughter as he didn’t approve of her 22-year-old boyfriend.

“Arvind Tiwary did not approve of his 22-year-old daughter Princy’s boyfriend. So he killed her and cut her body into pieces to dispose it of,” an official told news agency PTI.

As of now, the police are working to find the other parts of the body as well as the weapon used to dismember it.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar announced a reward for the investigating team for solving the case in around 30 hours.