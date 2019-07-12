New Delhi: A video showing a man teaching his three-year-old son how to load a pistol has gone viral on social media. The man, resident of Titwala in Thane, is a trustee of a school.

Reports claimed that the incident took place when the man had gone to Nainital on vacation with his family members. After being attacked by netizens, the man posted shared a video apologising for his ‘irresponsible act’.

Thane Police in Maharashtra have started an investigation on the basis of the viral video. As per the initial probe, the man had shot the video at home using the licensed revolver of a relative. In the video, the child is seen asking his father to give him the gun. The father, later gives him a bullet to him and teaches him how to load it in the pistol.

Meanwhile, the man has been asked to visit the police station for inquiry. Speaking to PTI, an official said, “The father, has reportedly gone to Delhi for some work. He has been asked to visit the police station upon return for the interrogation.”

He added,”Somebody who was apparently annoyed by the donation the man sought for school admission got hold of the video and circulated it.”